Greyhound bus employee shot, killed in Chicago by man arriving from Minneapolis, police say

Chicago police are looking for a man who fatally shot a Greyhound bus employee after arriving from Minneapolis and fleeing the scene.

The Chicago Police Department issued an alert to help find the suspect in Monday’s fatal shooting. Police say the man arrived from Minneapolis on a Greyhound bus and waited for a 30-year-old employee, identified as Duwon Gaddis, at the station on the 600 block of West Harrison Street.

The man walked up to Gaddis and shot him multiple times. He did not survive his injuries, according to police.

On Thursday night, CPD said after the fatal shooting, the man changed clothes and "made good on his escape."

The police released surveillance footage showing the possible shooter. He is between 5 feet 10 and 6 feet tall, weighing between 200 and 225 lbs., and a beard under his mask.

At the time of the shooting, the suspect was wearing a baseball cap, blue surgical mask, grey hooded jacket, blue athletic pants with two white stripes down each leg and blue croc-style shoes. He wore a backpack which was recovered at the scene.

Police said the suspect changed clothes and was last seen wearing a black Reebok hooded sweatshirt with Reebok on the front in white lettering, a black baklava-style mask and was pulling a blue suitcase at the time of his escape.

Police request if anyone has information about the shooting or the suspect, call the Bureau of Detectives Area Three at 312-744-8261 or submit a tip anonymously here.