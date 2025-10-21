Grand Avenue reopening after 6-month construction project

The Brief A reconstruction project along Grand Avenue between Macalester and Wheeler streets will reopen to traffic. The project took six months to complete, frustrating businesses throughout the process. Officials plan to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony where St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is expected to speak.



After six months of construction that affected a popular stretch of Grand Avenue in St. Paul, officials are celebrating its reopening on Tuesday.

Grand Avenue reopening

What we know:

Officials say the community is invited to celebrate the stretch reopening, between Macalester and Wheeler streets, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 21. Mayor Melvin Carter plans to deliver remarks prior to a ribbon cutting starting at 4:30 p.m.

The celebration will include free music, activities, and support for local businesses along Grand Avenue – many of which said they struggled during the stretch.

The backstory:

The $6.7 million reconstruction project was part of a larger one along Grand Avenue between Snelling to Fairview avenues – the first to be partly paid for by a 1% sales tax voters approved in 2023.

Public Works officials have said their goals are to:

Improve safety along the corridor, with an emphasis on pedestrian crossing safety

Upgrade and modernize aging infrastructure

Improve the environment to better serve Grand Avenue businesses and transit user experience

Improve pedestrian crossing interactions/placemaking along the Macalester College campus

Balance mode share to encourage non-automotive trips along and to the corridor

What's next:

Traffic is expected to reopen to the public by 11 p.m., city officials say.

The majority of construction is scheduled to conclude by the end of the year, with cleanup and any remaining items scheduled for 2026.