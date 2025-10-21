Grand Avenue reopening after 6-month construction project
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - After six months of construction that affected a popular stretch of Grand Avenue in St. Paul, officials are celebrating its reopening on Tuesday.
Grand Avenue reopening
What we know:
Officials say the community is invited to celebrate the stretch reopening, between Macalester and Wheeler streets, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 21. Mayor Melvin Carter plans to deliver remarks prior to a ribbon cutting starting at 4:30 p.m.
The celebration will include free music, activities, and support for local businesses along Grand Avenue – many of which said they struggled during the stretch.
The backstory:
The $6.7 million reconstruction project was part of a larger one along Grand Avenue between Snelling to Fairview avenues – the first to be partly paid for by a 1% sales tax voters approved in 2023.
Public Works officials have said their goals are to:
- Improve safety along the corridor, with an emphasis on pedestrian crossing safety
- Upgrade and modernize aging infrastructure
- Improve the environment to better serve Grand Avenue businesses and transit user experience
- Improve pedestrian crossing interactions/placemaking along the Macalester College campus
- Balance mode share to encourage non-automotive trips along and to the corridor
What's next:
Traffic is expected to reopen to the public by 11 p.m., city officials say.
The majority of construction is scheduled to conclude by the end of the year, with cleanup and any remaining items scheduled for 2026.
The Source: Information provided by St. Paul Public Works.