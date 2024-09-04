Gov. Walz's brother speaks out against his VP nomination: Reports

The Brief Jeff Walz, the brother of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, publicly criticized his brother on Facebook, stating he was "100% opposed" to the governor's political ideology. Jeff Walz also said in a Facebook comment he hadn't spoken to his brother in eight years. In an interview with NewsNation, Jeff Walz walked back those comments, saying he didn't wish to influence voters.



Gov. Tim Walz is facing political pushback from within his own family.

What we know

Jeff Walz, the brother of the Minnesota governor, recently reportedly made Facebook posts opposing Walz's campaign, writing in comments that he was "100% opposed to all his ideology." Jeff Walz added in an additional comment: "The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future."

Jeff Walz added he hasn't spoken with his brother since 2016.

After the posts went viral on X (formerly Twitter), Jeff Walz gave an interview to NewsNation on Wednesday to clarify his remarks.

What is he saying?

According to NewsNation, Jeff Walz regretted that his comments received the attention they did, adding that he never influenced voters.

Instead, Jeff Walz, a Republican, said he was trying to make it clear to friends that he doesn't share the same political beliefs as his brother. Jeff Walz added he now feels Facebook was the wrong place to do that.

Jeff Walz said that he was upset that Gov. Walz hadn't given his family a heads-up that he was going to get the vice presidential nomination. Instead, Jeff Walz said they heard the news on the radio.

Jeff Walz also made it clear he did not intend to make any further public remarks about his brother.