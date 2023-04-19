Gov. Walz vows action on gun control during State of the State

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:17 AM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
16
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:08 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Dunn County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, West Marshall County, West Polk County

Gov. Walz vows action on gun control during State of the State

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:01PM
Tim Walz
FOX 9

Governor Walz delivers 2023 State of the State [FULL]

Governor Tim Walz made a vow Wednesday night that Minnesota will act on gun control as he touted progressive legislation that had passed this session under a DFL-majority legislature.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made a vow Wednesday night that Minnesota will act on gun control as he touted progressive legislation that had passed this session under a DFL-led legislature.

Walz spoke for just over 30 minutes on Wednesday, promising he'd finish up well before the Wild dropped the puck in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

While talking about bills that had already been able to get through the legislature, Walz also made a promise that lawmakers would act on gun control.

"We’ve got a gun safety bill on the table – and we’re going to get it passed," said Walz. "And if anyone in America doubts that we can take meaningful action to protect our kids, I’ve got two words for you: Watch us."

Walz said the bill would take common-sense steps to thwart gun crime, while not infringing on Second Amendment rights.

"I’m not just a veteran, or a hunter, or a gun owner. I’m a dad. And for many years, I was a teacher. I know that there’s no place for weapons of war in our schools, or in our churches, or in our banks, or anywhere else people are just trying to live their lives without fear.

In their response, GOP leaders blasted Walz for no mention of the death of Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Owen last weekend and failures from the DFL to address tax relief.

"On the campaign trail last summer and fall, what we heard from Minnesotans is [they] are looking for tax relief," said Minority House Leader Rep. Lisa Demuth. "Knowing that we have a $17.5 billion surplus, Minnesotans were expecting to see that earlier in the session, as soon as we got back, more of it, and one of the things they were also looking for was the full elimination of tax on Social Security."

On gun control, Demuth added: "I can tell you what Republicans and most Minnesotans are looking for is they are looking for criminals to be held accountable and keeping guns out of criminals hands to start. We got to start there, enforcing what is already on the books."