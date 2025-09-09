Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis City Council calls on Gov. Walz to pass gun control legislation

Published  September 9, 2025 1:08pm CDT
    • The Minneapolis City Council will file a letter on Tuesday to Gov. Tim Walz and the State Legislature to pursue new gun control reform in the aftermath of the Annunciation Church shooting.
    • City leaders want the Minnesota legislature to put a statewide  ban on assault rifles, as well as high-capacity magazines.
    • Two students were killed, and 21 others were wounded in the Aug. 27 attack as Annunciation was having an all-school mass to start the academic year.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis City Council will petition Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Legislature Tuesday afternoon to pursue new gun control reform in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Annunciation Church and School.

Kacie Sharpe, whose son was sitting near Fletcher Merkel when he was fatally shot while attending mass at the Annunciation Catholic Church, stood outside the building on Wednesday during Vice President JD Vance's visit. She said, "We do not need these weapons to protect ourselves. We do not need these weapons to hunt. We do not need them. They're for the military. …. This is not OK. …. This is a political problem. Something has to be done. My son lost his best friend in the world because these politicians won't do anything." Sharpe said they feel "hopeless" that something will be done to prevent similar shootings in the future. "We need something to be done." Sharpe said an armed guard or armed teachers would not have prevented the Annunciation shooting from happening. She added her son misses his best friend and Fletcher was a great child.

Letter to Gov. Walz

What we know:

The city council is filing a letter to Gov. Walz on Tuesday in support of a special session at the Minnesota State Capitol to pursue legislation on gun control. They’re also filing a resolution calling on Walz and the legislature to get a state-wide ban on assault rifles and high-capacity magazines.

It comes after two students were killed, and 21 other people were wounded in an Aug. 27 shooting at Annunciation Church as the community was gathering for an all-school mass to start the academic year. Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyski, 10, were killed in the attack. A total of 18 other students were wounded, as were three adults.

Family and friends of Fletcher Merkel gathered Sunday at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church to remember the Annunciation student who was killed in the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School on Aug. 27.

Walz to call special session

Why you should care:

As many students returned to school on Sept. 2, Gov. Walz said he will call a special session of the Minnesota Legislature to pursue gun reform. To do that, he needs help from the Minnesota GOP.

At events to honor Annunciation victims, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called several times for a ban on assault rifles and high-capacity magazines.

