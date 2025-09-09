Minneapolis City Council calls on Gov. Walz to pass gun control legislation

article

The Brief The Minneapolis City Council will file a letter on Tuesday to Gov. Tim Walz and the State Legislature to pursue new gun control reform in the aftermath of the Annunciation Church shooting. City leaders want the Minnesota legislature to put a statewide ban on assault rifles, as well as high-capacity magazines. Two students were killed, and 21 others were wounded in the Aug. 27 attack as Annunciation was having an all-school mass to start the academic year.



The Minneapolis City Council will petition Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Legislature Tuesday afternoon to pursue new gun control reform in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Annunciation Church and School.

Letter to Gov. Walz

What we know:

The city council is filing a letter to Gov. Walz on Tuesday in support of a special session at the Minnesota State Capitol to pursue legislation on gun control. They’re also filing a resolution calling on Walz and the legislature to get a state-wide ban on assault rifles and high-capacity magazines.

It comes after two students were killed, and 21 other people were wounded in an Aug. 27 shooting at Annunciation Church as the community was gathering for an all-school mass to start the academic year. Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyski, 10, were killed in the attack. A total of 18 other students were wounded, as were three adults.

Walz to call special session

Why you should care:

As many students returned to school on Sept. 2, Gov. Walz said he will call a special session of the Minnesota Legislature to pursue gun reform. To do that, he needs help from the Minnesota GOP.

At events to honor Annunciation victims, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called several times for a ban on assault rifles and high-capacity magazines.