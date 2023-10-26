Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Walz orders flags at half-staff to honor the lives lost in Maine mass shooting

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated 9:09PM
Maine mass shooting: Gov. Janet Mills provides update

Maine Governor Janet Mills providing an update after 18 people were killed and another 13 injured in a mass shooting Wednesday night. The suspect, Robert Card, is still at large.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz ordered all U.S. and Minnesota state flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor, remember and mourn the lives lost in the Lewiston, Maine mass shooting that took place Wednesday night. 

At least 18 people died and 13 were wounded in a mass shooting after a gunman opened fire in Schemengees Bar and Grille and at Sparetime Recreation, which are about four miles apart. A manhunt has ensued for suspected gunman Robert Card, a U.S. Army reservist. 

The flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Oct. 30. Additionally, President Joe Biden ordered that all U.S. flags be flown at half-staff across the country to honor the lives lost in the shooting. 

Walz shared his condolences in a statement Thursday saying, "Lewiston, Maine is a little smaller than Mankato, Minnesota. I can’t imagine the impact a mass shooting will have on that community. My office has offered Maine any resources they need, and Minnesotans offer our heartfelt condolences as Mainers grapple with our country’s latest violent, senseless tragedy."

