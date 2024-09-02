Gov. Walz to meet with Minnesota labor leaders, speak at Milwaukee’s Laborfest

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz will meet with local labor leaders in St. Paul before heading to a campaign event in Wisconsin. Vice President Kamal Harris and President Joe Biden are heading to Pennsylvania for Labor Day.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will meet with local labor leaders before heading to Milwaukee for a campaign event on Monday.

What we know

The Democratic vice presidential nominee is set to meet with local labor leaders in St. Paul on Monday morning before departing from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to travel to Wisconsin for a campaign event with his wife, Gwen Walz.

"As a former union member, I know firsthand how the labor movement has changed our state for the better. When working families are strong, Minnesota is strong. Happy Labor Day, Minnesota!" Walz posted on X.

You can watch Walz’s visit to the MSP Airport using the player above.

After landing in Wisconsin, Gov. Walz is set to deliver remarks at the Milwaukee Area Labor Council’s Laborfest 2024 around 2 p.m.

Campaign officials say the governor will highlight the Harris-Walz ticket’s track record of delivering for unions and draw a contrast with former president Donald Trump and JD Vance’s Project 2025 agenda, which they say will "undermine unions and hike taxes on families by nearly $4,000 per year."

Digging deeper

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden are set to travel to Pennsylvania for Labor Day and attend Pittsburgh’s Labor Day parade, in addition to delivering some remarks.

This is the first time the two will have shared a speaking spot on the political stage since Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.