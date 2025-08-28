Gov. Walz increasing security at Minneapolis schools, religious sites

The Brief The State of Minnesota will provide extra patrols around schools and religious sites in Minneapolis. This comes in the wake of a mass shooting at Annunciation Church on Wednesday. Two children were killed when a gunman shot through a window; 18 others were hurt.



In the wake of the mass shooting at Annunciation Church that left two young Catholic school students dead and 18 other people hurt, Governor Walz is sending state resources to strengthen security around Minneapolis schools and places of worship.

More security at schools

What we know:

Gov. Walz announced on Thursday he would send state law enforcement personnel to help with security efforts around schools and religious sites.

The deployment comes at the request of the City of Minneapolis. Crews from Minnesota State Patrol and the Department of Natural Resources had already begun working with Minneapolis leaders as of Thursday morning, the governor said.

How it will work

Dig deeper:

The deployment includes a team of 14 Minnesota State Patrol troopers and six DNR resource officers. The state personnel will be organized into two-person squads and assigned across the City of Minneapolis, with focuses on schools and places of worship.

The team will work with Minneapolis police to assist with patrol coverage.

What they're saying:

"Students deserve to start the school year full of hope, excitement, maybe a little apprehension about what the year may bring," said Governor Walz in a provided statement. "No child in America should go to school apprehensive of danger, of losing a classmate, of gunshots during prayer. We will work in close partnership with the City of Minneapolis to give residents every reassurance that their families and their children are safe. I am grateful to the State Patrol and the Department of Natural Resources for their willingness to help."

"Our presence is about more than patrols — it’s about letting the people of Minneapolis know they are not alone. Together with our law enforcement partners in Minneapolis, we’re committed to protecting our neighborhoods and supporting the community," said State Patrol Col. Christina Bogojevic.

Mayor Jacob Frey thanked the governor for the assistance in a social media post on Thursday: "Thank you @GovTimWalz for sending additional law enforcement resources to patrol and protect our schools, places of worship, and neighborhoods. In the wake of yesterday's horrifying school shooting, we are grateful for your partnership in keeping our city safe.

2 killed in Annunciation Church shooting

The backstory:

Two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed, and 18 other people were hurt when a gunman opened fire outside a window at the Annunciation Church as Catholic school students were taking part in morning mass.

The shooter was identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, who was previously known as Robert. Court records show Robin filed to change her name in 2019 because she identified as a woman. Westman ultimately turned the gun on herself after the killing.

Police say the shooter was carrying three weapons — a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol — which she owned legally. While some were seriously hurt, police said all the surviving victims were expected to recover from their injuries.