Gov. Walz attending Mankato High School football game on Friday

Minnesota Governor and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz plans to attend Friday night's football game between the Mankato West Scarlets and the Mankato East Cougars.

What we know

The "jug game" is one of the biggest annual rivalries in Mankato – an area in which Walz used to teach, and coach football for Mankato West as the team’s defensive coordinator. Mankato West has won the past 18 games in the rivalry.

The game will be held at Mankato State University, with thousands expected to attend.

This year the Cougars are 5-1 while the Scarlets are 3-3.

What we don’t know

It’s unclear whether Walz plans to address the crowd, or make any speech, as part of his visit.