Gov. Walz asks Pres. Trump to declare disaster for Minnesota due to coronavirus

In a letter, Governor Walz is requesting President Trump declare a major disaster for Minnesota, allowing for federal relief as the state responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the letter, the governor asks for the authorization to allow for funds to support crisis counseling, food, medical, and funeral assistance, along with mitigation efforts.

“The State of Minnesota responded quickly to this public health disaster and continues to do so to the fullest extent possible,” wrote Governor Walz, who cited his emergency declaration last month.

Minnesota has had 29 deaths to the coronavirus so far.