How to watch Gov. Tim Walz's State of the State Address

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will give his 2024 State of the State Address from Owatonna High School on Wednesday, March 26 — and you can watch it live here.

The speech, where Walz will discuss the state of Minnesota, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. You can watch it live in the player above and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

This is Gov. Walz's sixth State of the State Address. The State of the State Address is usually held in the House chamber at the Minnesota Capitol, but Walz has been known to take his speech on the road — three of his five addresses have been held in the House chamber.

Last year, Gov. Walz touted a progressive vision for Minnesota in his State of the State Address.