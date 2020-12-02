Gov. Ducey: 'Feeling is mutual' when responding to Kelli Ward tweet telling him to 'shut the hell up'

During a news conference on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey responded to a rather confrontational tweet made by Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward on the certification of the November election.

On Nov. 30, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs certified the election, which formalized President-elect Joe Bidens narrow victory over incumbent President Donald Trump in spite of baseless claims by Trump's lawyers of electoral fraud.

In the final tally, Biden won by 10,457 votes, 0.3 percent of the nearly 3.4 million ballots cast. 11 Democratic electors will meet Dec. 14 to formally pledge Arizona’s electoral votes to Biden.

After the certification, Gov. Ducey made a series of tweets defending Arizona's voting process.

Ward would later criticize Gov. Ducey on Twitter. In a reply to the tweets made by Ducey, Ward wrote "#STHU #ElectionIntegrity is missing in Arizona."

Advertisement

According to dictionary.com, STHU is an internet acronym that means "shut the hell up."

During the news conference, a reporter asked Gov. Ducey for a response to what Ward tweeted.

"I think what I would say is the feeling's mutual to her, and practice what you preach," Gov. Ducey responded.

Trump, campaign lawyers continue to press baseless claims of fraud

Elections challenges brought by the Trump campaign or his backers in key battleground states have largely been unsuccessful as Trump continues to allege voter fraud while refusing to concede.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. In fact, election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities.

A judge in Phoenix has scheduled a Dec. 3 trial in Ward’s lawsuit that seeks to annul Biden’s victory in the state. Judge Randall Warner is letting Ward’s lawyers and experts compare the signatures on 100 mail-in ballot envelopes with signatures on file to determine whether there were any irregularities.

Hobbs’ office has said there was no factual basis for such a review. Under questioning from Warner, Ward’s attorney, Jack Wilenchik, said Congress would decide the presidential contest if the results are annulled by the court.

Another judge in Phoenix has already rejected the Arizona Republican Party’s bid to postpone the certification of election results in Maricopa County — which encompasses Phoenix and is the state’s most populous — and dismissed the party’s legal challenge that sought a new audit of a sampling of ballots.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.