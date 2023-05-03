Gordon Lightfoot to be honored at Split Rock Lighthouse

The Split Rock Lighthouse will honor the late singer Gordon Lightfoot with a beacon lighting Wednesday night.

Lighthfoot, who died on Monday, will be honored with a lighting of the beacon from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Lightfoot has strong connections to Lake Superior, which he wrote about in the iconic "Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" - the song about the ship wreck that killed 29 crew members. Split Rock Lighthouse also honors the 29 who died in the sinking every November with a beacon lighting.

"Gordon Lightfoot was a storyteller," Split Rock Lighthouse Site Manager Hayes Scriven said in a release. "His song resonated with so many people and made them feel as if they were there for the tragedy. We felt compelled to honor his legacy with tonight’s lighting."