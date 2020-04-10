'Beacon of Hope': Split Rock Lighthouse lights beacon in show of support during pandemic

article

The Split Rock Lighthouse in northern Minnesota lit its beacon on Friday to show support for those on the frontlines of the coronavirus fight.

The lighthouse, which has closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, will lit the beacon from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. as a "beacon of hope."

The ceremony followed other shows of solidarity in the Twin Cities on Thursday, when many buildings along with the I-35W bridge went blue.

The Split Rock Lighthouse has stood along the shores of Lake Superior north of Duluth for more than a century. These days, the beacon is only lit for special occasions.