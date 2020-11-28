Gophers football reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total for recent outbreak to 40

Gophers football officials say 15 more players and staff members have tested positive since the team's last update this week.

The new cases push the Gophers total to 40 positive tests for the recent outbreak for the program.

Earlier this week, they announced a pause in activities due to the outbreak. The Gophers were also forced to reschedule its game this weekend versus Wisconsin due to the outbreak, starting November 19.

Among the new 15 cases, the university says eight students and seven staff members have tested positive. The total cases have been split evenly, 20 to 20, among student-athletes and staff.

The University of Minnesota is currently working with the Minnesota Department of Health to guide through the outbreak and is following all CDC and MDH guidelines to prevent further spread.

This week, star wide receiver Rashod Bateman also announced he would opt out of the remainder of the 2020 season to focus on his health and the upcoming NFL Draft.