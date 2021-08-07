Gophers' F.A.M.I.L.Y. Day festivities canceled due to weather

The University of Minnesota Gopher football team announced that F.A.M.I.L.Y. Day festivities have been canceled Saturday due to weather.

The team will now practice indoors Saturday, and practice will not be open to the public, officials said.

The Gophers will now host an open practice for fans at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Fans who attend the Aug. 12 practice are encouraged to bring school supplies and decorated oars. The school supplies will be donated locally, while the oars will be displayed in Huntington Bank Stadium.

Parts of Minnesota got some much-needed rain Saturday morning, with potential for storms Saturday afternoon.

