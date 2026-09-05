North Minneapolis shooting: Woman critically hurt after argument in parking lot

The Brief A woman was shot in a parking lot near 41st Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North early Saturday morning and is in critical condition. A witness told police an argument led to the shooting before the suspect fled in a vehicle. The case is under investigation.



A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in a parking lot near 41st Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North.

North Minneapolis shooting

What we know:

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to the parking lot around 3:12 a.m. Saturday after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman with suspected gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical care until paramedics arrived and transported her to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

A witness at the scene told police an argument escalated and a suspect opened fire before driving away in a vehicle — all before officers arrived.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear who the suspect is or what led to the argument. Police have not released any additional details about the suspect or the vehicle used to flee the scene.