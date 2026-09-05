Minnesota weather: Warm Saturday, few showers for Sunday and Monday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Saturday is expected to be cloudy, foggy and a bit humid, with the sun expected to peak out in the afternoon.
Saturday forecast
Local perspective:
Saturday morning will start out with some patchy fog and low-lying cloud. Some light sprinkles are expected in the Twin Cities, but southwestern Minnesota will be slightly more stormy with some rumbles possible.
As the day goes on, some clouds will clear for the sun to peak through, making the afternoon more hot and humid.
The high temperature in the Twin Cities is 86 degrees, with temperatures across the state staying in the low 80s and 70s.
Extended forecast
What's next:
Sunday could have a stray rumble across the state, but temperatures are expected to be slightly lower than Saturday.
Labor Day is expected to have a few showers and will be breezy.
The rest of the week will be warm and mostly sunny.
The Source: FOX 9 meteorologists.