Minnesota weather: Warm Saturday, few showers for Sunday and Monday

The Brief Saturday is expected to be cloudy and humid most of the day, with some rumbles in southwestern Minnesota. There is a chance to see the sun later Saturday afternoon, but the clouds are keeping temperatures cooler. Looking to Sunday, some showers are possible.



Saturday is expected to be cloudy, foggy and a bit humid, with the sun expected to peak out in the afternoon.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Saturday morning will start out with some patchy fog and low-lying cloud. Some light sprinkles are expected in the Twin Cities, but southwestern Minnesota will be slightly more stormy with some rumbles possible.

As the day goes on, some clouds will clear for the sun to peak through, making the afternoon more hot and humid.

The high temperature in the Twin Cities is 86 degrees, with temperatures across the state staying in the low 80s and 70s.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Sunday could have a stray rumble across the state, but temperatures are expected to be slightly lower than Saturday.

Labor Day is expected to have a few showers and will be breezy.

The rest of the week will be warm and mostly sunny.