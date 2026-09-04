4 juveniles detained after Brooklyn Center shooting, handgun recovered

article

The Brief Authorities say that Brooklyn Center police responded to a shooting on the 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening. Four juvenile males were detained after two officers from outside agencies witnessed the shooting and pursued them on foot. A handgun with an extended magazine and six or more spent casings were recovered at the scene, according to police.



A shooting in Brooklyn Center involving four juveniles led to a chase and the recovery of a firearm with an extended magazine on Friday evening.

Brooklyn Center shooting

What we know:

According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department, officers were called to the 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue around 5:30 p.m. after a shooting was reported in the area.

Police say that two officers from outside law enforcement agencies happened to be in a nearby parking lot conducting a prisoner exchange when they witnessed the shooting.

Responding officers learned that four juvenile males believed to be connected to the shooting had fled the area, and during a pursuit, officers reportedly saw one of the males discard an item.

Dig deeper:

Police say a perimeter was set up and a K-9 team conducted a search of the area, during which a handgun equipped with an extended magazine was found, and six or more spent cartridge casings were recovered.

One male is believed to be directly involved in the shooting.

One person reportedly made their own way to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening, according to police. Their connection to the shooting has not yet been determined.

What's next:

The incident remains an active investigation.