Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to arrest of juveniles, smash-and-grab tools

The Brief A Hennepin County deputy was hurt after a stolen car crashed into a squad vehicle during a pursuit early Friday morning in Minneapolis. Authorities say four people, including three teenage boys, were taken into custody following a foot chase after the crash. Following the incident, a firearm, a replica firearm, masks, suspected narcotics and window-breaking tools were found inside the stolen vehicle.



A stolen car potentially linked to a string of smash-and-grab cases in Minneapolis led to a police pursuit, a crash and four arrests early Friday morning.

Minneapolis stolen vehicle pursuit

What we know:

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Minnehaha Ave. around 2:03 a.m. on Friday after several reports of people breaking vehicle windows.

When officers responded, they say they spotted a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed, running red lights and driving into oncoming traffic.

Authorities say they initiated a pursuit near E. 42nd St. and Hiawatha Avenue, which led to the suspect vehicle crashing into a Hennepin County Sheriff's Office squad car near 26th Avenue South and East 9th Street.

The vehicle had been reported stolen, and police described it as "driving flagrantly reckless" as the chase ensued.

Dig deeper:

Police say that three of the four people in the vehicle fled on foot, and were eventually caught. Taken into custody were three juvenile boys, ages 15, 16 and 16, and an 18-year-old.

During a foot pursuit, an officer attempted to use a Taser on the 15-year-old, who was later taken to Hennepin Healthcare for evaluation, before being booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

The other two juveniles were also booked into juvenile detention, and the 18-year-old was booked into the Hennepin County Jail, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Why you should care:

Police say that a search of the vehicle turned up a firearm, a replica firearm, masks, suspected narcotics, window-breaking tools, flashlights and screwdrivers.

What's next:

All four were booked on probable cause for weapons violations, property damage, receiving stolen property and fleeing police, according to authorities.