Good Samaritans react after helping rescue driver from fire in Roseville

Traffic cameras in Roseville captured a remarkable rescue on Monday as good Samaritans pulled a man from a burning vehicle.

What are they saying?

"It could’ve been catastrophic if we didn’t stop," Terry Maynard told FOX 9.

"I think it could’ve been a fatality for sure," Joe Wold added.

Maynard and Wold were two of three men who put their lives on the line, to save 22-year-old Paymon Sadat.

"We all came together and we had a job to do our main focus was getting that driver out of that vehicle. We just all went to work. I grabbed the fire extinguisher. I went as close as I could to the engine compartment to knock those flames down as best as I could, to hopefully buy them sometime to get that door open and get that driver out," Maynard explained.

What happened?

With only seconds to spare, the group was eventually able to break through the locked car’s windows with a pry bar.

Once away from the fire, witnesses say the 22-year-old was conscious, but unable to speak, after crashing into a light pole.

"He was not understanding what we were saying," Wold said.

"I’m just so blessed that we got him out of there… I would hope that somebody would help me if I ever had something similar happen to me," Maynard finished.

Authorities say Sadot was the only person in the vehicle, and is expected to be okay. Meanwhile, State Patrol investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.