Good Samaritan honored for heroism after saving man from St. Paul wreck

St. Paul Park man honored for heroism for actions after car wreck

The backstory:

On April 18, 2024, Coy drove upon a burning car on the side of a highway in St. Paul.

As several others struggled to open the driver’s side door, which was pinned against a guard rail, Coy ran around to the other side, opening the passenger door and getting into the burning vehicle. He undid the driver’s seatbelt before the flames became overwhelming, forcing him to retreat.

Coy and others then grabbed the driver’s legs and pulled him out through the driver’s side window just seconds before the flames engulfed the car.

What is the medal:

Coy said Orbovich nominated him for the medal, which is awarded annually by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission. Coy is one of 17 recipients in North America this year.

What they're saying:

"I consider myself somebody who did a spectacular thing," he said, noting that he does not see himself as a hero. "I wasn’t scared until the flames kicked me out of the passenger side. That’s when I had a moment of doubt that we weren’t going to save him."

He said he shudders at the thought of what might have happened had he not risked his own life to save the driver.

"I would’ve had to watch him die; you would’ve lost such a huge part of me that day – I wouldn’t have been the same man," he said.