Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green placed on administrative leave
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green is on paid administrative leave, a city official confirmed.
What we know:
City officials say the police chief is on leave pending the review of a complaint.
Assistant Police Chief Alice White and Assistant Police Chief Rudy Perez are co-leading the department during Green's absence.
What we don't know:
City officials said they are unable to share the nature of the complaint due to state law.
The Source: This story used information confirmed by the Golden Valley Communications Director.