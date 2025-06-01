Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green placed on administrative leave

article

The Brief The Golden Valley police chief is on administrative leave, city officials confirmed. Police Chief Virgil Green is reportedly on paid administrative leave as a complaint is reviewed. Assistant Police Chief Alice White and Assistant Police Chief Rudy Perez are co-leading the department.



Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green is on paid administrative leave, a city official confirmed.

Golden Valley police chief on leave

What we know:

City officials say the police chief is on leave pending the review of a complaint.

Assistant Police Chief Alice White and Assistant Police Chief Rudy Perez are co-leading the department during Green's absence.

What we don't know:

City officials said they are unable to share the nature of the complaint due to state law.