Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green placed on administrative leave

By
Published  June 1, 2025 12:00pm CDT
Golden Valley
Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green via LinkedIn. (Supplied)

The Brief

    • The Golden Valley police chief is on administrative leave, city officials confirmed. 
    • Police Chief Virgil Green is reportedly on paid administrative leave as a complaint is reviewed. 
    • Assistant Police Chief Alice White and Assistant Police Chief Rudy Perez are co-leading the department. 

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green is on paid administrative leave, a city official confirmed. 

Golden Valley police chief on leave

What we know:

City officials say the police chief is on leave pending the review of a complaint. 

Assistant Police Chief Alice White and Assistant Police Chief Rudy Perez are co-leading the department during Green's absence. 

What we don't know:

City officials said they are unable to share the nature of the complaint due to state law.

The Source: This story used information confirmed by the Golden Valley Communications Director. 

