Armed suspects bound victims then stole 8 puppies, luxury items from Golden Valley home: Police

Authorities in Golden Valley are investigating after a reported home invasion in which the armed suspects in ski masks bound the victims and then stole $100,000 worth of valuables, including eight puppies.

The Golden Valley Police Department in a press release on Tuesday said officers responded to a home on Medicine Lake Road at 10:41 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. The victims said they had been bound by at least three suspects who were armed and wearing ski masks.

One of the victims reported the suspects were let into the home by someone inside who was identified as a relative of the homeowner, police said. The suspects forced the victims into the kitchen and bound their hands, legs, and mouths with duct tape. Police did not say how many victims there were.

The suspects then stole jewelry, gaming systems, high-end purses, eight American Bully Merle puppies valued at $5,000-$10,000 each, and a 2019 Dodge Challenger. In total, police said the suspects stole more than $100,000 worth of valuables from the home.

"This was an isolated incident, and we know based upon our initial investigation and talking with the victims, these suspects had help from a family member," Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green. "They knew exactly what they were looking for when they entered the home."

Green added, "We are confident the information we have about the suspects will lead to the arrest of those involved."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Golden Valley Police Department at 763-593-8059.