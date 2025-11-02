Going for Gold: Geologist finds flecks of treasure in the metro

The Brief A local Youtuber is sharing his panning expeditions from right here in Minnesota. Flecks of gold can be found in streams and creeks in the Twin Cities. While not a moneymaker, this fun hobby has led to thousands of followers on social media for Glacial Gold Hunter.



When you think of panning for gold, you likely think of states like California or Alaska. One geologist is finding flecks of treasure right in our backyard.

Lucas Lundgren is a geologist by trade, but in his free time he pans for gold across the Midwest. He calls himself 'Glacial Gold Hunter', and he's created quite a following on YouTube and Instagram.

Panning in Minnesota

What we know:

Lundgren took us for gold hunting out in the Twin Cities, where we sifted through rocks and sediment. Lucas has only been panning for gold for about a year but has gained quite a following. With over 20,000 subscribers, he says he is likely the most well-known because of his videos he posts. But, Lucas says there are around 5,000 folks in the area who head out looking for gold like he does.

A Geologist's Take:

Lucas, who has his degree in geology, says panning for gold means so much more than just a degree. He enjoys being outside and sifting through Minnesota's rocks and sand to find these tiny flecks of gold.

Lucas shared with us how much he had found in his first year of panning. All added up, it turns out to be around $30. He says it isn't about the money though. It is something about tapping into your inner 49er like the old gold rush days.

Folks stop by and are surprised to see Lucas in a stream panning for gold in Minnesota. He says many are very curious, and he's always happy to explain how he does it and that he is actually finding gold.