Gluek's Bar and Restaurant in downtown Minneapolis celebrates 90 years

At Gluek's Bar and Restaurant, history is almost as important as the signature pilsner that flows through its taps.

"It's not a miracle, but it's a testament that we are still here after nine decades," Gluek's co-owner Dave Holcomb told FOX 9.

Holcomb is part of the fourth generation of his family to run the downtown watering hole. His great-grandfather bought the bar in 1934 after the end of prohibition from the Gluek Brewing Company, which was established in 1857, a year before Minnesota became a state.

It was a working man's bar until the late 1970s when Holcomb's father and uncle renovated it and added food to attract a younger crowd.

"They were tired of working in a dark, dingy, smokey bar, so they wanted it to be more of a restaurant bar," said Holcomb.

Since then, the local landmark has survived its fair share of tough times.

In 1989, a fire caused by a man who fell asleep holding a lit cigarette in the rooming house above the bar gutted the building, but the Holcomb's were able to reopen nine months later.

Gluek's also closed for more than a year during the pandemic and had to shift to more of an events-based business because many downtown workers still haven't returned to the office.

"I wasn't sure after COVID if we were going to make it or not, with how crazy downtown was and everything being so vacant. But it's been good," said Holcomb.

While some things have changed, the bar's German beer hall atmosphere and liter steins have stood the test of time. After 90 years, Holcomb hopes the history and tradition will still be on tap for years to come.

"I don't know if we will be here another 90 years. I don't know if we'll be here another five or 10. Who knows? Anything can happen," said Holcomb.

To mark its 90th birthday, Gluek's will host a party on Thursday, July 25, from 5 to 8 p.m.