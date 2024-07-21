Global technology outage continues to impact flights at MSP Airport

A global technology breakdown continues to impact flights in and out of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.

On Sunday, several stranded passengers slept on the floor.

Time seemed to be at a standstill, and many travelers told FOX 9 they would not be able to go anywhere until Tuesday.

"This shouldn’t happen… it’s not acceptable to displace this many people," Chris Bates of Illinois said. "Frustrating to the bank account, that’s for sure… paying $500 a night for a hotel."

Bates was only supposed to be in Minnesota for a three-hour layover on his way to St. Louis.

However, trouble started as soon as the plane landed: "This will be my third canceled flight," Bates said.

Meanwhile, after Neil Campbell of Massachusetts had his flight canceled, and at this point, his efforts to catch a flight home are starting to resemble attempts to win the lottery.

"We tried to book any flight within five states of our home… I have two backups, believe it or not, I have multiple airlines," Campbell finished. "I’ll cancel it if I don’t use it, so we’ll see what happens. But it’s been really quite challenging."