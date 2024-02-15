200-year-old George Washington painting stolen: reward offered

article

Police in Englewood, Colorado, are looking for the thief or thieves who stole a 200-year-old George Washington painting from a storage facility.

According to the Englewood Police Department, the historical art was potentially stolen on Jan. 10, but authorities weren’t alerted until Jan. 22.

"We are asking for your help to find this national treasure!" police said on Facebook.

Police said the painting of America’s first president was created in the early 1800s. It’s 24 inches wide and 30 inches tall with a gold-colored frame.

"The value is undisclosed and hard to estimate due to its historical significance," police said.

(Englewood Police Department)

Police said the FBI’s Denver Office is assisting with the investigation. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Police haven’t said who owns the painting or how the suspect or suspects got access to the painting.

Englewood Police spokesperson Crystal Essman told USA TODAY that she couldn’t say how much the painting is worth, only that it had been in the family for more than 50 years.

She said protecting the identity of the victim is a priority.

Anyone with any information can call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or click here to report a tip.