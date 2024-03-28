Future of George Floyd Square: Leaders want plan in place by end of 2024

There are many ideas about how to revitalize George Floyd Square, the intersection of 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis.

"I would argue that this is the most important intersection in the world based on what's happened," said Alexander Kado, senior project manager with the City of Minneapolis.

Thursday evening, the city invited community members to share their visions for the space at a "Dinner Dialogue." City officials want to define a vision by the end of 2024 and then start to implement that vision in 2025.

"I think it has to be something that takes into account both the residents who have been living there prior to the murder of Mr. Floyd, as well as now through the last three years that we've been trying to get it to revitalize," said Nancy Lee, who lives a mile from the square.

Recognizing that George Floyd Square has become a gathering spot for people locally and internationally, city leaders first want to identify baseline values needed for the area.

"When we started this work with Public Works in 2022, we were focused on infrastructure design. It became pretty apparent through that work that we needed a more cohesive vision that honored the memorialization and that honored the People's Way," Kado said.

The three main considerations are: identifying spaces for memorials, finding a long-term owner for the city-owned People's Way site and a design for the more than 60-year-old street.

"I would like to see businesses thriving. I would like to see people getting help for mental health, homelessness, addictions," said Marquise Bowie, who lives near the square.

Community members have identified social justice, community safety and a design that promotes healing among their top priorities. Ultimately, the goal is to have a vision that can be agreed upon.

"The community is absolutely committed to this being an expression of healing, and that may be our tallest order: to make sure that that is expressed in what we build and how we bring people together," said Anthony Taylor, the development lead at the Cultural Wellness Center.