Funeral services set for slain Iowa police officer

Funeral services for the Iowa police officer killed in a shooting Wednesday night have been set.

Officer Kevin Cram was killed in Algona, Iowa, about 30 miles south of the Minnesota border, attempting to arrest a wanted man.

Visitation for Officer Cram will take place Tuesday evening at the Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center in Algona Community School (600 South Hale Street) from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The funeral will be held the following day Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the same location. A memorial fund has also been set up to help Officer Cram's family. You can donate in person at Iowa State Bank, 5 East Call Street in Algona.

Officer Cram was shot after telling the suspect he would be arrested. He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The gunman was arrested a short time later in Minnesota, at a home in Leavenworth Township, 47 miles west of Mankato.

Officer Cram was a ten-year Iowa law enforcement veteran and had been with the Algona Police Department for eight years.