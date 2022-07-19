Frontline worker bonus pay application period ends Friday, payment to follow

The window for hundreds of thousands of Minnesota workers to receive a "frontline worker bonus check" closes Friday at 5 p.m.

Workers who believe they are eligible for a bonus check are currently able to submit an application for one. The size of the checks will depend on how many people apply. If 667,000 people sign up, the payments will be $750. If fewer people apply, the checks will be larger, though state law caps them at $1,500.

Minnesota labor officials expect to receive applications from across 15 industries including health care workers, teachers, janitors, and grocery store employees.

After the application window closes Friday, submitted applications will be processed and verified by the Department of Labor and Industry, Department of Employment and Economic Development and Department of Revenue.

All applicants will be notified via email whether no further action is required, or that their application has been denied.

Applications may be denied for five reasons, including if it has been deemed a duplicate, the applicant exceeds the unemployment insurance benefit threshold established, the applicant exceeds the adjusted gross income threshold established, the applicant's employment eligibility could not be verified, or the applicant's identity could not be verified.

If denied, workers are eligible to submit an appeal in the following 15-day appeals period, which is anticipated to be Tuesday, Aug. 16, through Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 5 p.m.

The final number of eligible applicants will be determined after the appeals period ends and all appeals have been processed.