Frogtown shooting leaves 1 man dead in St. Paul

St. Paul police say a shooting in the Frogtown neighborhood Wednesday night left one man dead.

What we know

Police say they responded to the intersection of Charles Avenue and Galtier Street just before 7 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reported gunshots and a person being struck by gunfire.

Officers then found a man sitting inside a parked vehicle near the intersection who had been shot in the torso. Medics took the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say this is the 15th homicide in St. Paul in 2024.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 651-266-5650.

What we don't know

Police have not announced any arrests or possible suspects related to the investigation of the fatal shooting.

The victim has not been officially identified, but his name is expected to be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office along with an official cause of death at a later date.