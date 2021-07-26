Second victim in deadly Orono crash identified

article

The county medical examiner has identified the second victim who died in a crash in Orono, Minnesota over the weekend as 24-year-old Sam Schuneman of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Twenty-year-old Mack Motzko, the son of University of Minnesota men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko, was also killed in the crash.

The Orono Police Department said at 11:47 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a deadly crash near North Shore Drive and Bohns Point Road near Lake Minnetonka. Police said a speeding vehicle left the road, hitting several trees.

When officers arrived they found Schuneman dead in the front passenger seat. Motzko and a 51-year-old man were taken to North Memorial Hospital with critical injuries. Motzko was reportedly in the back seat of the vehicle when the crash occurred. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Friends of Shuneman gathered at the crash site on Monday. They told FOX 9 he was originally set to fly back to Arizona on Friday, but he stayed to spend more time in Minnesota with his loved ones.

The Orono Police Department is investigating the crash with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. Police said it appears alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.