Friends canvas neighborhood in search for missing Minneapolis woman

As days and weeks pass by with no answers, those close to Jessica Marshik are growing more anxious.

The 36-year-old woman hasn't been seen or heard from since mid-December. Jessica's parents stopped by her Marcy-Holmes apartment late last month to do a welfare check and found the door ajar and her keys, phone, wallet, and laptop all inside.

They immediately filed a missing persons report for their daughter. Jessica is described as 5’1", with a slim build, medium-length brown hair, brown eyes and often wears glasses.

Jessica's friends gathered outside her apartment to continue bring attention to her missing status on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, her friends gathered outside her apartment on 7th Street S.E. to keep her name and face on the forefront of people's minds. Block by block, they covered cars, buildings, and light posts in the neighborhood with flyers.

Kim Milliard grew close to Jessica through their work with the Racial Justice Network. The two spoke on the phone just two days before she went missing.

"The nature of that conversation was me checking in with her because she had a difficult set of personal circumstances that she had been dealing with recently. I was checking in with her how she was to see how she was doing, to see what kind of support she needed," said Milliard.

"My concern is that the struggles she was experiencing may have made her more vulnerable to people who prey on people in those kinds of situations."

Milliard says not hearing back from a friend for a day or so is one thing, but the fact that Jessica has been missing for more than three weeks is extremely concerning.

"What happened here? Who was watching her? Who was she with?... Somebody knows something, and they’re not saying it and I have a bad feeling about what it could be," said Milliard.

Jessica's friends covered cars, buildings, and light posts in the neighborhood with flyers on Saturday afternoon. (FOX 9)

A candlelight vigil for Jessica is scheduled for Friday night.

MPD has said that anyone who sees, encounters, or knows the recent or current location of Jessica Marshik is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

If located in Minneapolis, you are asked to call 911 or the Minneapolis Emergency Communication Center non-emergency number at 612-348-2345.