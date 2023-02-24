Fridley woman dies days after hit-and-run crash

A woman died several days after being struck by a car while trying to cross the street in Fridley, authorities say.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said on Feb. 13, deputies responded to a report around 6:30 p.m. of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle. Upon arrival, law enforcement found the 68-year-old Fridley woman lying in the street on the 400 block of Mississippi Street Northeast.

The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment but died from her injuries on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say the woman was attempting to walk northbound across the street when she was struck by a car going westbound. Law enforcement located the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash shortly after.

No one has been arrested or charged, the sheriff's office said.

The crash remains under investigation.