Free ice fishing event brings in young anglers on Lake Minnetonka

On Sunday afternoon, a young crowd took over the ice on Lake Minnetonka. Families were on hand for a free, youth ice-fishing event. Brothers William and Vick Tan organized the meet-up.



On Sunday, the next generation of great anglers took over the ice at Lake Minnetonka.

Ice fishing on Lake Minnetonka

William and Vick Tan organized the free ice fishing event, which welcomed anyone under the age of 18 years old.

The Tan brothers got the word out by sending flyers and printing invites in school newsletters in the area.

"I really wanted to extend other kids' ability to go fishing, not only with a mentor, but also at no cost," Vick said. "I think it’s amazing to watch a kid’s face brighten up once they’re able to catch a fish."

"I really like it because we probably wouldn’t get this opportunity before, but now we’re able to do this," participant Olivia Peterson continued.

Mother Nature cooperates with organizers

There were ice houses available at the event, but this weekend was warm enough for anglers to set up shop outdoors.

"It feels really warm outside," Peterson said.

"It’s not that windy, really, it’s also super warm," Vick finished.