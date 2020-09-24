Free COVID-19 testing offered in Maplewood on 5 dates next week

The Minnesota Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing Maplewood during select times until Oct. 3.

The testing, which will be held at Aldrich Arena in Maplewood, is for anyone who would like to be tested, whether they have symptoms or not. It will not require insurance.

Those who drive to the testing site at Aldrich Arena will not be required to get out of their vehicles at any time.

Ramsey County Public Health Director Kathy Hedin said thousands of people were tested at that site in August and found it was a good place for drive, or walk-through testing.

Registration is strongly recommended to reduce wait times.

You can see more information about statewide community testing opportunities here: https://www.health.state.mn.us/news/pressrel/2020/covid091720.html.

Here are the details of the testing in Maplewood:

WHERE: Aldrich Arena - 1850 White Bear Avenue, Maplewood, MN 55109

WHEN: Weekdays – Tuesday, September 29, Wednesday, September 30, and Thursday, October 1 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Weekends – Saturday, Sept. 26, and Saturday, Oct. 3 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.