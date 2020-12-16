FOX 9 and MPR Present: "Shine on Minnesota: The Replay"

article

FOX 9 and Minnesota Public Radio are producing a broadcast benefit event to raise funds for those in need in Minnesota. “Shine On Minnesota: The Replay” will be a one-hour cut of the original broadcast event featuring local musicians and talent to benefit Second Harvest Heartland during the pandemic. The broadcast event will air on Tuesday, December 22nd at 8 p.m. CST, and again on December 26th at 10:35 p.m. CST.

Some of Minnesota’s favorite artists and celebrities will join together for this benefit to entertain, perform and provide inspirational messages and stories of hope for the local community. All donations will directly benefit Second Harvest Heartland to support efforts to provide food security to Minnesotans in need throughout the holiday season.

“Shine On Minnesota: The Replay” will be hosted by Jason Matheson, of “The Jason Show,” Amy Hockert of FOX 9 News, MPR News’ Cathy Wurzer and The Current’s Jilly Riley. When “Shine On Minnesota” aired in May, it raised nearly $150,000 for Minnesota non-profits. These additional broadcasts will raise funds for Second Harvest Heartland to support efforts to provide food security to Minnesotans in need throughout the holiday season. Donations can be made throughout to the broadcasts at www.ShineOnMN.com.

“Shine On Minnesota: The Replay” will showcase videos, performances, uplifting moments and messages from some of Minnesota’s favorite artists and celebrities. The lineup includes:

The Okee Dokee Brothers;

Dessa;

Yam Haus;

Soul Asylum;

New Power Generation;

Michael Shynes; and

Jeremy Messersmith, among others.

See the complete lineup here: https://www.FOX9.com/ShineOnMN.

