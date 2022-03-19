FOUND: Missing girl located, Brooklyn Park police says

UPDATE: Brooklyn Park Police confirmed to FOX 9 that the girl was located around 8:30 p.m. and she is safe.

Brooklyn Park Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing vulnerable girl last seen leaving a barber shop Saturday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the police department says officers responded to a report of a missing vulnerable juvenile last seen at 7980 Brooklyn Blvd in Brooklyn Park. Police released the alert around 7:45 p.m.

The girl was last seen wearing a black shirt with white graphics on the front, a black sweatshirt with blue details, ripped jeans, white sneakers. Police say the photos were taken at the time the girl went missing. Police say initial reports indicate she left with an unknown man.

If you see her, please call 911.