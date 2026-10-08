Former Waseca prison guard indicted on 3 sexual abuse charges

The Brief A former prison guard in Waseca is accused of abusing inmates at a federal women's corrections facility. A grand jury is indicting the former guard on three counts of sexual abuse of inmates he was responsible for. The alleged abuse happened in or about June 2026 at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI-Waseca).



A former federal prison guard is accused of sexually abusing three inmates at a correctional facility in Waseca.

Waseca prison sexual abuse

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The former guard, Albert Victor Freeman, 30, is indicted on three counts of sexual abuse of inmates he was responsible for.

Federal authorities say the alleged abuse happened in or about June 2026 at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI-Waseca).

Freeman appeared before a federal judge on Oct. 7, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Minnesota.