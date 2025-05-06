Former teacher accused of sex crime with student asks judge for leniency

The Brief A former charter school teacher in St. Paul agreed to plead guilty to a fourth-degree charge of sexual misconduct with a former student. Brandon Bunney wrote a letter to the judge apologizing for his actions and asking not to be sent to prison. The FOX 9 Investigators previously found Bunney’s teaching contract was "rescinded" by Hmong College Prep Academy in 2023 after the school previously warned him about his behavior with the student.



A former St. Paul charter school teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a former student is set to be sentenced this week.

Brandon Bunney writes letter to apologize, asks judge to avoid prison sentence

The backstory:

Brandon Bunney was charged with criminal sexual misconduct after police say he had an ongoing sexual relationship with a former student who was 16 years old at the time.

What they're saying:

In a letter sent to a Ramsey County district judge, Bunney apologized for his conduct and asked for leniency in his upcoming sentencing.

"I know now that my conduct in 2023 was illegal and harmful," Bunney wrote, adding that the sexual conduct with the student occurred after he was forced out of Hmong College Prep Academy.

Dig deeper:

The FOX 9 Investigators previously reported that instead of firing Bunney, the school "rescinded" his contract and evaded the state’s mandatory requirement to report him to the teaching board.

"The board strongly believes that it is a district’s duty to report incidents like that," said Yelena Bailey, director of the Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board. "We believe that it is both the moral obligation and the right thing to do."

In his letter to the judge, Bunney describes his relationship with the student as "professional and appropriate" while he was a teacher.

However, personnel records reveal the school previously warned Bunney about his behavior, including documented "inappropriate interactions and relationship with a student."

What's next:

Under the current charge, Bunney faces the possibility of up to 10 years in prison.

Bunny asked the judge to avoid a prison sentence, writing in his letter: "The day or two already spent in prison was terrifying."

Bunney is scheduled to be sentenced on May 7 in Ramsey County.