The Brief John and Yvette Hoffman released a statement Thursday night, five days after they were shot at their Champlin home by a politically-motivated suspect. John is still in critical, but stable condition. Yvette is in stable condition. John was shot nine games, while Yvette was shot eight times. They said they're heartbroken by the deaths of Melissa and Mark Hortman.



John and Yvette Hoffman released a statement Thursday night, speaking publicly for the first time since they were each shot multiple times at their Champlin home at about 2 a.m. last Saturday.

The suspected shooter, Vance Boelter, went on an alleged politically-motivated rampage that also resulted in the shooting deaths of Melissa and Mark Hortman in Brooklyn Park. John Hoffman is still in critical, but stable condition. Yvette is in stable condition, and was released from the hospital Thursday.

Hoffman’s detail shootings

The backstory:

In the statement, John and Yvette Hoffman go into great detail about the shootings. They attended the Humphrey Mondale dinner last Friday night, and were joined at home by their adult daughter, Hope. At about 2 a.m. Saturday, they woke up to someone pounding on their front door and seeking entry, identifying themselves as a police officer. John, Yvette and hope were all in the entryway when the door opened.

John Hoffman lunged at the alleged suspect, Boelter, as a weapon was pointed directly at him. He was shot nine times. He fell, and Yvette reached out to push the man and shut the door. She did, but was shot eight times. Hope rushed to shut and lock the dor, and called 911.

"Her brave actions and quick thinking triggered the notice to public safety that a politically-motivated act was potentially underway," the statement said.

Boelter’s alleged rampage

What we know:

After leaving Champlin, Boelter allegedly went to Kristin Bahner’s home in Maple Grove, Ann Rest’s home in New Hope and Melissa Hortman’s home in Brooklyn Park. Bahner was gone on vacation, Boelter left New Hope with other officers in the area and then fatally shot the Hortmans in Brooklyn Park before engaging with police.

Heartbroken by Hortman’s death

What they're saying:

The Hoffmans in the statement also reacted to the deaths of Melissa and Mark Hortman.

"We are heartbroken to know that our friends Melissa and Mark Hortman were assassinated. Our daughter Hope and Sophie Hortman went to school together, and we know that they – along with Colin Hortman - will have each other’s support as we all work through the devastating consequences of that horrific night. We want to thank all those at Fernbrook School behind the GoFundMe account – you will be helping us pick up the broken pieces of our lives. We are uplifted by the prayers and support from so many across the state of Minnesota and the country: thank you.

"Choosing to work in the public sector, even in as limited a way as John’s career as a senator, has always meant sacrificing a level of privacy. But now we are grappling with the reality that we live in a world where public service carries such risks as being targeted because someone disagrees with you or doesn’t like what you stand for. As a society, as a nation, as a community, we must work together to return to a level of civility that allows us all to live peacefully. The future for our children depends on that. We will be praying for that work and appreciate all those who will join with us."