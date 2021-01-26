Ex-Goodhue police officer sues former police chief over sexual misconduct claims

A former Goodhue police officer is suing the former Goodhue police chief over his alleged inappropriate behavior toward her, which included texting her a photo of male genitals.

Allison Jones worked as a part-time officer at the Goodhue Police Department from 2014 to 2017 while Brian Loos was the police chief.

In a lawsuit filed Monday, Jones claims Loos violated her civil rights through sexual harassment and retaliation.

The lawsuit alleges, during her employment, Loos made inappropriate remarks toward Jones about her appearance, asked to share a hotel room with her during a work conference and even texted her an unsolicited image of male genitals.

Jones claims she reported Loos' sexual misconduct to her supervisor, but nothing was done. She claims she was later wrongfully terminated from her job.

Loos later resigned in November 2017.

In the lawsuit, Jones is asking to be awarded damages as well as any lost wages.

Advertisement

FOX 9 has reached out to the attorney representing the city for comment, but has not yet received a response.