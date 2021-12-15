Forest Lake schools move back to distance learning due to bus driver shortage

Forest Lake Area Schools will transition back to distance learning through the winter break as the district faces multiple absences in its transportation department, leaving multiple bus routes without drivers.

In an email to parents on Tuesday night, the district said, starting Thursday, the Washington County, Minnesota school district would move back to distance learning due to the shortage of drivers caused by a number of absences, including illnesses and other issues.

The district said the situation had gotten to the point that they were forced to cancel multiple bus routes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Distancing learning will continue until the start of winter break. While childcare services for elementary students will be made available at inclement weather sites in Forest View, Wyoming, and Lino Lakes schools.

"We know this may not be welcome news to many families and we appreciate your understanding and flexibility as we navigate these challenging times," Superintendent Steve Massey concluded the email.