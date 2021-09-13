Food truck catches fire after crash in south Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A food truck operating in south Minneapolis caught fire after getting rear-ended by another vehicle Monday night, according to Minneapolis police and fire officials.
Assistant Fire Chief Melanie Rucker said the food truck, Antojitos Dona Lety, was parked and running near E Lake Street and 12th Avenue S when the crash happened.
Police officers and firefighters responded around 6:30 p.m. By the time they arrived, everyone had gotten out of the vehicles safely.
The driver of the food truck, a woman, received minor injuries and an ambulance took her to the hospital, according to Minneapolis Police Officer Garrett Parten.
The crash remains under investigation.