Food truck catches fire after crash in south Minneapolis

A food truck operating in south Minneapolis caught fire after getting rear-ended by another vehicle Monday night, according to Minneapolis police and fire officials.

Assistant Fire Chief Melanie Rucker said the food truck, Antojitos Dona Lety, was parked and running near E Lake Street and 12th Avenue S when the crash happened.

Police officers and firefighters responded around 6:30 p.m. By the time they arrived, everyone had gotten out of the vehicles safely.

The driver of the food truck, a woman, received minor injuries and an ambulance took her to the hospital, according to Minneapolis Police Officer Garrett Parten.

Advertisement

The crash remains under investigation.

