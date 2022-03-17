Food service workers reach deal with Minneapolis Public Schools before strike

article

With the district facing another potential strike, Minneapolis Public Schools say it has reached a tentative agreement with its food service workers union on a three-year contract.

Food service workers with SEIU Local 284 announced on Tuesday its intent to strike, with a 10-day grace period starting on Wednesday. In a release Thursday afternoon, district and school leaders announced an agreement has been reached.

The deal will still have to be approved by union members.

The union was seeking higher wages, year-round pay, and free use of vacation days for workers. However, neither the district nor the union disclosed the terms of the new deal.

SEIU represents a variety of staff positions in nutrition services that provide students with daily meals, snacks, and wellness programs, among other related services.