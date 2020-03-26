Flu cases in Minnesota on downward trend

As the amount of cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Minnesota, flu cases appear to be on a downward trend.

Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health downgraded the spread of flu from widespread to regional.

In the past week there were 72 hospitalizations due to the flu compared to prior week, which had 185 hospitalizations, according to the latest report.

So far this flu season, there have been 135 flu deaths and 3 pediatric deaths. To date, there have been 3,953 flu hospitalizations.

While up from last year, the totals are still well below the 2017-2018 flu season, which saw 440 deaths and 6,446 hospitalizations.