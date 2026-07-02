Flooding in southeast Minnesota closes some state parks

The Brief Flooding in southeastern Minnesota has impacted state parks and trails. The areas most affected are Beaver Creek Valley State Park, Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park and the Root River State Trail. The two parks are closed and officials say to avoid the trail until damage can be assessed.



Some Minnesota state parks in southern Minnesota have been closed due to flooding ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

Flooding impacts state parks, trails

What we know:

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), two Minnesota state parks are closed after heavy rains brought flooding to the southeastern part of the state.

Beaver Creek Valley State Park is currently closed due to floodwaters obstructing park roads and a damaged bridge.

At Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park, the Mystery Cave Unit is closed, and cave tours are canceled. The Forestville side of the park and its campgrounds are not affected by flooding and are currently open.

The DNR advises no travel on the Root River State Trail due to flooding causing washouts and mudslides. The damage hasn't been fully assessed, and visitors are asked to check for posted safety signs.

All trails in Snake Creek and Trout Valley Recreation Areas in the Richard J. Dorer Memorial Hardwood State Forest are closed.

For more information, click here.

What we don't know:

It is not known when the parks and trails will open again.