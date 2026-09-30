Man charged with attempted murder after shooting victim in the face in Minneapolis

The Brief Anthony Louis Rowe, 32, has been charged after he shot another man in the face under a bridge in Minneapolis. Rowe shot the victim in an alleged robbery attempt after he cut off his ankle monitor he was required to wear while on probation for a different crime. Rowe was eventually arrested while doing a drug deal under the same bridge where the shooting occurred.



A man has been charged after he allegedly shot another man under a bridge in Minneapolis in November 2025.

Brooklyn Park man charged with attempted murder

Timeline:

According to court documents, 32-year-old Anthony Louis Rowe has been charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree aggravated robbery.

The charges state that on Nov. 14, 2025, around 6 a.m., officers responded to reports of a robbery and shooting that happened under a bridge near Cedar Avenue and 17th Avenue in Minneapolis.

At the scene, officers found the victim with a gunshot to his face, and he was taken to the hospital.

Court documents say that surveillance footage captured the shooting and showed the victim walking into a small crowd of people before Rowe appeared and fired a shot at the victim. Rowe then put something in his jacket and fled the scene.

On Nov. 20, 2025, investigators got a phone call from the probation officer for Rowe stating that a witness said Rowe told them he shot the victim and was planning on fleeing the state, court documents allege. The probation officer then told investigators that Rowe had cut off his ankle monitor on Nov. 11 and had a warrant out for his arrest.

About a month later, officers found Rowe allegedly in the middle of a drug deal underneath the bridge where the shooting happened. He was then arrested and charged with being a prohibited person with a gun, court documents said.

Then on May 11, 2026, an investigator interviewed an inmate who said he was homeless and was living underneath the bridge when the shooting happened. He told investigators that a robbery had "gone bad" and Rowe allegedly shot the victim.

Victim survives being shot in the face

What they're saying:

The charges say in August 2026, an investigator spoke with the victim who said the bullet entered right above his eye, went through the back of his eye and broke his jaw. The victim says he can no longer see out of that eye and has frequent seizures and limited hearing.

The victim said he was asleep in a tent near where the shooting ultimately happened when he heard his girlfriend arguing with Rowe, court documents state.

The victim said he overhead Rowe saying he was going to rob him. Rowe then allegedly followed the victim and his girlfriend under the bridge and forced the victim to his knees. Rowe told the victim to empty his pockets and remove his bag, which the victim refused to do, the charges allege.

Rowe then allegedly said," f--- it, I’m gonna just kill you. I know I got to smoke you anyway." Then Rowe shot the victim.

According to the charges, the victim said he had heard that since the shooting. Rowe has been bragging about it, saying he has "three bodies now."

Alleged shooter in custody

What's next:

Rowe has been in custody since December 2025 for a different crime. His first court appearance for these charges is scheduled for Oct. 1.