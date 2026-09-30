Authorities identify man fatally shot, officer involved in Otter Tail Co. standoff

The Brief Christopher Olson, 39, of Battle Lake, was fatally shot by an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office deputy on Sept. 25, after an hours-long standoff. Authorities say that Olson had armed himself with a shotgun, assaulted a family member and barricaded himself inside a home before being shot by Fergus Falls Police Officer Matthew Cederberg. The BCA says it is investigating the use of force and will present its findings to the Otter Tail County Attorney's Office.



Authorities are identifying a man who was fatally shot by a police officer in Otter Tail County on Sept. 25, and the law enforcement officer who shot him during the incident.

Otter Tail County shooting

What we know:

Christopher Olson, 39, of Battle Lake, was shot and killed following a standoff that stretched nearly nine hours, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

The BCA has also identified the police officer involved in the incident as Fergus Falls Police Officer Matthew Cederberg, who fired his department-issued firearm.

He has 16 years of law enforcement experience, and has been placed on critical incident leave by the Fergus Falls Police Department.

Dig deeper:

At about 5:54 p.m. on Sept. 25, Otter Tail County sheriff's deputies responded to a home on the 30000 block of Twin Lakes Road in rural Battle Lake after a family member stopped to check on a relative, according to the BCA's preliminary investigation. The relative was later identified as Olson.

When deputies arrived, authorities say that Olson answered the door armed with a shotgun and assaulted the family member before retreating back inside and barricading himself in the home.

The Otter Tail County SWAT Team responded and attempted to negotiate with Olson, and at one point, he came out of the home and fired his shotgun at an armored SWAT vehicle before going back inside, authorities say.

Around 3 a.m., authorities say that Olson appeared in the doorway armed with the shotgun, at which point Officer Cederberg fired his department-issued firearm, striking Olson.

Officers and a SWAT medic provided medical aid, but Olson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Why you should care:

BCA investigators reportedly documented damage to an armored SWAT vehicle and recovered two shotguns, live ammunition and spent cartridge casings from the scene.

What's next:

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it has requested the BCA investigate the use of force.

Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings to the Otter Tail County Attorney's Office for review.